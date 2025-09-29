SW PENINSULA LEAGUE
Bovey Tracey AFC 4 Okehampton Argyle 0
OKEHAMPTON Argyle manager Richard Washburn couldn’t hide his disappointment after his side lost away at Bovey Tracey AFC in “gutting” circumstances.
Washburn asserted that “4-0 just wasn’t a fair scoreline” and this was a sentiment shared by the majority of those in attendance at the Western Counties Roofing Ground, including his opposite number Ben Gerring.
There was nothing to separate the two sides in the first half, Argyle nullifying Bovey’s threat well whilst squandering a pair of good chances of their own at the other end.
“We didn’t just match them up, we should have been 2-0 up at half-time, to go in 0-0 at half-time, the boys were a little disappointed if I’m honest,” said Washburn.
He continued, “We’re up against players with Southern League experience and we’ve matched them, gone toe-to-toe. We’ve set up a plan and it’s worked.”
To then concede shortly after the break, with 50 minutes on the clock, was a blow for the away side.
Midfielder Owen Stockton opened the scoring, converting after a Lewis Perring corner wreaked havoc in the penalty area.
As both sides turned to their benches, it was Argyle’s turn to deliver an inviting corner, ultimately failing to equalise but sending a warning sign to Bovey all the same.
Stuart Bowker was sent on by Gerring in the place of Levi Landricombe and the experienced forward had an instant impact.
Callum Leech broke forward, rounded goalkeeper Jack Arthur and his effort was cleared off the line, only as far as Bowker who gratefully accepted the gift from close range. This decisive second goal wasn’t without controversy though, an Argyle player having been hauled down in the build-up with Washburn labelling it as a “blatant foul.”
The match officials still weren’t in the clear yet as they had a part to play in Bovey’s third goal as well but not before there were some words exchanged here, there and everywhere.
Gerring and Washburn appeared to be going back and forth on the touchlines, attracting the attention of the linesman, and skipper Perring was sin-binned for something he said to the man in the middle, much to the chagrin of Gerring.
Despite being down a man, the league leaders continued to push forward and it was Cieran Bridger who notched this time.
Bowker had gone early and was clearly offside so he stopped, as did the Oke defence, allowing Bridger to run on to his own through-ball and eventually slotting beyond Arthur with all of the time in the world.
Argyle’s frustration was with whether Bowker had affected the play or not and also, with the ref blocking off one of their defenders. Either way, it was a bizarre moment.
Three swiftly became four as Aplin got in on the act, remaining composed to further demoralise the visitors.
The final score was embellished as a result of a couple of eyebrow-raising decisions, Washburn stressing that “It’s got to be consistent and that’s all we want as managers.”
He added, “I’m grateful we’ve got the referees but it was tough, I expected more, the players expected more.”
As always, the manager had plenty of optimism in the tank: “As a club, we’re heading in the right direction. I’m really proud of my players.”
Going forward, “We’re hoping to grab some points, climb our way up the table and really kickstart our season.”
Argyle welcome Torridgeside AFC to Simmons Park on Tuesday evening before travelling to play Middlezoy Rovers on Saturday, October 4.
