A TEAM of seven Okehampton Running Club members were in attendance to celebrate the Tamar Lakes’ 500th parkrun event.
Amongst the septet was Keely Phillips, for whom it was a 450th parkrun and her birthday as well. She celebrated with a course PB and was first in her age category – a great way to celebrate!
Another group of seven took part in the Great Links Tor Flyer, the final race of 11 in the South West Fell Running 2025 series.
The ORC juniors started the day off with some great running on their 1k and 2k courses.
Starting at the Fox and Hounds in Bridestowe, this is a fast course with one of the most challenging ascents followed by an equally steep, flying descent.
Luke Stannus was the first ORC home, finish fourth overall and first in his category, in a time of 37:51.
He was followed home by Tom Poland in 14:45, second in his age category, Ian Duffield 43:52, Joe Lane 44:12, Ian Ripper 49:59, third in his age category, Claire Grubb, the second female and first in her age category in 52:19 and Lou Duffield 1:07:57.
Okehampton Running Club maintained the trophy for the fifth year running, narrowly beating Erme Valley by two points. Tom finished third overall, Joe fifth, Ian sixth and Luke eighth. Well done to all of them.
Claire Watkins travelled to Wales to take part in the Yr Wyddfa race. This is part of the Summit Three Peaks trilogy, which takes you to the summit of the high points of England, Scotland and Wales along 3 spectacular and varied ultramarathon distance routes.
The Sea to Summit route is not the way you would normally go up Snowdon, starting from the coast at Caernarfon you make your way through stunning Snowdonia scenery towards Beddgelert on the much quieter and dramatic southern side of the mountain.
From there, you continue your ascent to the summit via the Watkins Path and the South Ridge before descending via the Ranger path. Sadly, due to strong winds the race was rerouted this year which meant they didn’t go right to the summit.
Claire thoroughly enjoyed the challenge, covering the 45km distance in a time of 5hrs 33mins, first lady and in 10th place overall.
Pearl Barnes was in Bristol for her first trail marathon, the Trail Escape Bristol to Bath, which she completed in 5hrs 30mins, just before the rain started. The route follows the Bristol to Bath cycleway, the river Avon and canal, before finally joining the Cotswold Way for the last 12km. Pearl was first in her age category.
Seven ORCs were in Barnstaple for the marathon and half-marathon races, raising money for Children’s Hospice South West. Emma Jewell and Maria Ward tackled the half-marathon route, finishing in 1hr 45 mins and 2hrs 13mins respectively.
Emma said: “It was a very enjoyable race, taking in some lovely scenery along the Tarka Trail, really well organised and the band of drummers along the route really helped give you a boost.”
Tackling the marathon route were Robert Kelly, who finished in 2:51:45, Chris Turner 2:52:24, Stephen Sincock 3:18:28, coming second in his age category, Jo Page 3:26:45, fresh from her marathon in Berlin last week and Eddie Bragg 4:13:47.
