ALL three Tavistock Athletic Club runners achieved significant placements at the Barnstaple half-marathon on Sunday, September 28.
Charlotte Walker usually excels in the shorter 5k and 10k races and in her first attempt at a half (21.2km), she won the ladies FSen category in an extraordinary time of 1:22:38, also taking ninth place overall amidst a field of 427 runners.
Hot on her heels was Hannah Smith, taking second place in the FSen category in a time of 1:23:24 and 13th overall. Completing an amazing triad of results was Hannah Worth, finishing in 1:30:14 to take second place in her FV40 age category - an amazing day for the club.
A little further afield, TAC veteran Pete Bazley completed the Swindon half in 2:10:26, 11th in his V65 category.
Lastly, on Friday, Sam Larkham achieved a PB in the 3km event held by City Runs at Exeter Arena, finishing in 9min 20.8s.
