THE Tavistock Tinners U18s started their season in style, securing an exciting 3-3 draw at Crowndale on Sunday, September 14.
Henry Fungulo, Jack Coates and Harry Prettejohn were on target in a game that nearly ended in victory, an equaliser going in at the other end at the death.
The team is proud to announce its new sponsor, local business JWPM Building & Maintenance, which has generously provided a new kit for the entire team.
Made up of local players and coaches, the Tinners are a true community club. This season marks a special milestone as they celebrate their 10th year of football.
In a special ceremony held at Plymouth Argyle Football Club, they picked up the 2024/25 DJM Respect Trophy. This is the third time the team has won the award, which recognises exemplary behaviour and sportsmanship from players, coaches, and supporters both on and off the pitch.
