SIXTEEN Okehampton Running Club members were amongst those to compete in the Warhorse 10k, created to remember the role of horses in World War One.
This is a popular, sell-out event that has raised £20,000 for charity in the seven years it has been running.
There were some fantastic times from the ORC runners this year: Katie LittleJohn Riches 42.27 (first senior female), Stephen Sincock 43.46 (first M60+), Ian Ripper 47:51, Matt Grint 52:31, Izzi Davison 53:54, Mary Roberts 54:57, Lou Duffield 55:23, Pearl Barnes 59:11 (a PB for 10k), Chris Fulford-Brown 59:35, Garry Wallace 1:00, Lucy Gooding 1:01, Eddie Kingdom 1:02, Carol Latham 1:04 (a PB for 10k), Jacqueline Sheilds 1:04, Nick Marvin 1:06 and Lois Rowlands 1:06.
From one Duffield to another and Ian, along with Tom Poland, Joe Lane and Rob Jinman, headed to the Lake District for the Three Shires Fell Race.
Starting from Tilberthwaite the route covered 13 tough miles with over 5000 feet of ascent over some beautiful terrain including Coniston and the Little Langdale Fells.
Tom finished in three hours, Ian in 3hrs 18min and Joe & Rob in 4hrs 6min after assisting a fellow runner.
Elsewhere that day, Claire Grubb travelled to Tehidy Woods in Cornwall for Bys Vyken Events’ The Woods. This is a 4-mile looped trail race on a testing and hilly route with all the entanglements you would expect in the woods.
Participants pick a duration of three, six, nine or 12 hours and run as many laps as possible. Claire opted for the 12-hour option and finished as first lady, having run 14 laps totalling over 90kms. What an amazing achievement, especially with running through biblical rain showers.
Whilst travelling with family on holiday, Peter Roisetter took part in the Grindstone Running Festival by UTMB.
Peter ran the half-marathon trail race starting and finishing at Natural Chimneys near the Shenandoah National Park and Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia. He was placed with a 48th place finish, as first British runner in 2hrs39.
Meanwhile, Shaun Fryett and Claire Watkins headed to Lynmouth to run one of Devon’s oldest races, the much-loved Doone Run, now in its third year since being relaunched by Ilfracombe Running Club.
The 10-mile mixed terrain route is designed to be a feast for the eyes and not so much fun on the legs, with runners warned to prepare themselves for hills, stunning scenery, hills, goats and more hills.
Shaun finished a very strong seventh overall and Claire crossed the line as first lady in 1hr31.
Next to Germany, where Jo Page ran the Berlin Marathon. Held annually on the streets of Berlin since 1974, and starting and finishing near the Brandenburg Gate, it passes many of the city’s iconic landmarks.
Unseasonably hot conditions made it a real battle for Jo and co and, although she didn’t finish in the time she was hoping for, Jo was still pleased to cross the line in 3hrs32, saying it was “a tough one, but so worth it”.
Finishing off closer to home once again, Joff Stephens was in attendance at the Torbay Half-marathon.
In his first race since 2019, Joff was back with a bang, crossing the line in an impressive 1hr27.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.