FA TROPHY SECOND QUALIFYING ROUND
AFC Portchester 3 Tavistock AFC 0
TAVISTOCK AFC’s journey in the FA Trophy came to an end on Saturday, September 20 following a 3-0 defeat to an impressive AFC Portchester side, reports Luca Sperti.
Tavi came into the clash at The Onsite Group Stadium making just one change to the side which was defeated at Larkhall Athletic. The change saw Tom Chastey come into the side for his debut with the attacker replacing midfielder Rhys Lindsell, who dropped to the bench.
Portchester, in their tangerine and black strip, started the encounter well and came close to taking the lead only three minutes in, Dan Holman being forced into a pair of saves in relatively quick succession.
Shortly after, the deadlock was broken in favour of the home side though. Winger Zack Willett raced past Ethan Wright before cutting inside and smashing a powerful effort into the bottom left corner, leaving Holman with no chance. The strike was the winger’s second in his last three and this one was perfectly hit.
Four minutes later, the home side, now on top, scored a second. A Tavi free kick was cleared by the Portchy defence, with the ball eventually being cleared to Lee Wort. The experienced striker took his time before calmly poking the ball home for one of the easiest goals the striker will score all season.
Two very nearly became three courtesy of Wort but Holman brilliantly clawed the ball back off of the line to keep Tavistock in the game.
Chances kept coming for Portchester with Tavi unable to get shots off from their rare moves forward.
In the 40th minute, the home side had the ball in the back of the net for the third time, but the celebrations were short-lived for Alfie Stanley, the linesman raising the flag to deny him.
The last bit of action in the first half saw Portchester’s James Cowan pick up the first card of the day after a late challenge on Ben Fowles in the middle of the park.
Tavi started the second half with a few opportunities but they were regularly wasted. In the 66th minute, Stuart Henderson made his first change, Lindsell coming on in the place of Ryan White after the latter received treatment.
To rub further salt in the wounds, Portchester had the luxury of changing both of their strikers, one of those coming on being former AFC Bournemouth, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth man Brett Pitman.
The Lambs created a few opportunities later on in the clash, with Jack Crago and Jacob Bowker looking lively on both wings. Their biggest chance fell to Charlie Madden but, with Portchy keeper Steven Mowthorpe beaten, his header was met by the crossbar in the 83rd minute.
Minutes later it was 3-0 to the home side and game over. Substitute Connor Duffin did expertly to break out of midfield and take the ball past Harris before squaring the ball to Pitman, who flicked the ball home from close range for his first goal for Portchester since returning.
After a few changes for both sides in additional time, the referee blew his whistle for the final time.
The Lambs now exit the competition whilst Portchester have been drawn at home against Taunton Town in the third qualifying round.
