A BUSY weekend at Okehampton Golf Club saw plenty of silverware being handed out.
On Friday, September 26 Okehampton GC hosted the Devon Golf inter-club finals day, eight clubs taking part in four separate finals.
Teignmouth GC were the winners of the Still Cup, the President’s Trophy went the way of Tavistock, the Sheelah Creasy Bowl was awarded to Sidmouth and Exeter triumphed in the Dorris Willes-Little.
At the end of the day, the greenkeepers must be applauded for the sterling efforts that they put in to getting the course in pristine condition and also, to all the staff and volunteers who all helped to make the day run smoothly.
The following day saw another large field play, this time with an individual medal competition for the Stanly Bridges Salver.
Lewis Parry topped Division One with a nett 65, ahead of Darren Prouse (67) and Richard Salter (68).
Division Two was won by Steve Penna with nett 66, Redd Cann was second with nett 67 after countback from, in third, Dean Abrams, also with a nett 67.
The winner of Division three and the Stanly Bridges Salver was Archie Grant with an outstanding nett 60. Noah Metherell was second with nett 66 and Nick Dudley-Warde was third with nett 67.
Last but by no means least, onto the Sunday action. A mixed foursomes medal competition was played for the Dora Milner Trophy and the winners, with nett 65, were Richard Salter & Sue Stanbury.
Their closest challengers, finishing with a nett 72, were Cherry James and Steve Pike.
Pictured are Sue Stanbury and Richard Salter, the winners of the Dora Milner trophy.
