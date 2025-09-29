DEVON CUP QUARTER FINAL
Newton Abbot RFC 33 Okehampton 56
OKEHAMPTON RFC eventually triumphed after a high-scoring cup encounter against a Newton Abbot side relegated last season, but top of their new league.
The visitors made changes this week and started brightly with an early try from number eight Saul Holliday, converted by skipper Luke Simmons, who went on to have a 100% record from the tee.
Okes then had plenty of opportunities to extend their lead but were not clinical and allowed the hosts back into the encounter with a try of their own.
They eventually went back ahead though, winger Marley Parker restoring the lead shortly before he was forced off with an injury.
Newton crossed again in a back-and-forth affair and even pushed ahead, taking advantage of a yellow card to Oscar Bridger.
Tom White scored to level things up against his former side, taking the teams in at 21 apiece.
The All Whites edged ahead once more only for Tom McGrattan and Brandon Horn to score a try, Simmons’ pinpoint kicking proving crucial at this point in time.
A Newton Abbot score closed the gap to two points but this was to be a final hurrah, Oke firing clear of their opposition courtesy of tries from Bridger, Pat Nash and finally, McGrattan, who was on hand to put the final gloss on this cup win.
This high-scoring affair ended 56-33 in favour of Okehampton. Unsurprisingly, the match wasn’t quite of league intensity but the Okes blooded more youth, and all that matters is being in the semi-finals, where Plymstock Albion Oaks will be the hosts.
Next week sees the maroon and ambers travel to Ivybridge, a side recently relegated but having started well this season. A tough trip, for which your support would be greatly appreciated.
