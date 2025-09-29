OKEHAMPTON RFC U14s kicked off the new season with a hard-fought 27-24 victory over a tough Crediton team.
Despite their lighter pack, Oke forwards held their ground at the opening scrum, securing the ball for Harry to whip it out to the backs. Quick hands shipped the ball to Henry who beat his opposite number on the outside and galloped down the wing to score the first try from his own half.
The hosts hit back straight away with a pair of tries, taking the lead. Crediton continued to attack but were met with resolute Okehampton defending.
Oke came out firing in the second half, increasing the tempo of the play and repeatedly stretching the Crediton defence. Caiden’s smart grubber-kick caught the home team napping as he chased it down to muscle his way over the line for Oke’s second try.
Henry found himself in the right position to finish of a third score, his second of the afternoon. Seth then opening up his long legs to notch the fourth and extend the Okehampton lead.
Crediton regrouped and came again but their attack continued to falter under the pressure of Sam’s ferocious tackling. Intelligent kicking from Caiden and Stan kept Crediton pinned in their own half.
Seizing a recycled ball, Caiden spotted Henry in space on the opposite wing and nudged a beautifully weighted cross-field kick, which Henry touched down to extend the Oke lead.
As the clock ticked down, Crediton were camped in the Okehampton half desperate to salvage something from the match. Oke put in an excellent defensive shift, including driving Crediton backwards in their own scrum.
A late consolation try for the hosts finally came but it was too little too late as Oke secured a well-deserved victory, reflecting their hard work in pre-season training.
