TEAMS from Tavistock AFC experienced contrasting fortunes this weekend.
The men’s 1st XI followed up a midweek win in the St Luke’s Bowl with a Southern League defeat at the hands of Willand Rovers, losing 2-1 at Langsford Park.
Tavistock U23s meanwhile secured a West Devon derby victory on their travels, overcoming Horrabridge Rangers at Fillace Park by two goals to nil.
The game began at a frantic pace, with Horrabridge looking to exploit Tavistock’s defence with long balls over the top for their forwards to chase.
Tavistock, however, soon settled into their rhythm, moving the ball confidently across both wings and sending in dangerous deliveries. On 12 minutes, a cross from the left found Jason Hoar unmarked in the penalty area, and he calmly struck into the bottom corner to give Tavistock the lead.
Both sides pressed for the next goal in an open first half, with forwards testing the back lines.
In the second half, Tavistock made changes, with Isaac Northam coming on for Alfie Freeman to add fresh legs in attack. The Lambs continued to apply pressure, using through balls and wing play to stretch Horrabridge’s defence.
On 60 minutes, a looping cross was met by Sam Short, whose well-placed header doubled the advantage.
Debutant Joe Short impressed in midfield throughout, dictating play with composure and causing the home side problems with his range of passing and attacking runs. Defensively, Tavistock were much improved from last weekend’s top-of-the-table clash, staying organised and resilient to ensure a clean sheet.
Manager Louis Ormston was full of praise for his squad: “It was a real derby atmosphere and we knew Horrabridge would make it tough for us. The lads stuck to the plan, kept the ball moving, and took our chances when they came.
“To see a solid defensive display and some great attacking football was very pleasing. It’s a step forward, and we’ll look to build on this result.”
This strong performance sees Tavistock climb to second in the table, while Horrabridge remain sixth.
The U23s are next in action on Saturday, October 11 at home to Lakeside Athletic seconds.
Back at Langsford Park, Tavistock Women marked their first home game with a spirited performance, despite a 6–1 defeat to a strong Elm United side.
The Lambs started on the front foot, with Meg Williams hitting the bar, Kate Atkinson’s audacious long-range effort dropping narrowly over, and Louise McLeod going close with a low strike.
Elm’s dangerous number 11, Crystal, eventually broke through late in the first half to give the visitors a narrow lead at the break.
In the second half, Crystal added two more to complete her hat-trick before Tavistock hit back. McLeod was fouled in the box and confidently converted the resulting penalty, sparking hope among the home crowd.
As the Lambs pushed forward, Elm capitalised, scoring three late goals to secure the points.
Defender Celia Davis was named Sovereign Wines Player of the Match for her commanding display at the back, while Kirsty Hughes received the Coaches’ Player award for her tireless work and communication.
Manager Pete Williams praised the effort: “The scoreline doesn’t reflect the fight and positivity we showed.
“It was brilliant to play our first home game at Langsford Park, and the atmosphere in the Red & Black afterwards showed how much support there is for this group of resilient women.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.