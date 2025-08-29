TAVISTOCK AFC are yet to really get going in the Southern League, having lost three of their first four outings.
A 1-0 home win over Falmouth Town has been the extent of their joy although the cup competitions are proving a lot more fruitful for Stuart Henderson’s side.
Their first competitive game of 2025/26 saw them put five unanswered goals past St Austell AFC in the FA Cup extra preliminary round before edging out Barnstaple Town 2-1 in the subsequent prelim.
It is now time for the first qualifying round with the Lambs welcoming Swindon Supermarine to Langsford Park. The Wiltshire-based side are currently eighth in the same division as Tavistock, having won both home games and lost two from two on their travels.
Following this weekend’s cup clash, attentions turn to the FA Trophy to take on another fellow Southern League outfit.
Tavi host Larkhall Athletic on Saturday, September 6, in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy. Ironically, they then head to Bath to face Larkhall in the league on Saturday, 13.
Jack Crago has scored thrice across those two aforementioned cup successes and so the in-form forward will be keen to find the target yet again.
Similarly to Tavistock, Okehampton Argyle have won just once thus far this season with a convoluted schedule perhaps not doing them any favours.
After their outing this Saturday, Richard Washburn’s side will have played seven competitive games in August alone.
Having played in the first game of the new Peninsula League season, losing away at Newton Abbot Spurs, their solitary victory also came in South Devon.
The result in question came away at Teignmouth AFC, beating them upon their long-awaited return to Coombe Valley.
Since then, Argyle were beaten by leaders Torrington AFC, having been tied at one apiece at the halfway stage. Jamal Bokhammas struck for Oke with Max Peach scoring either side of the break for the home side and Callum Deemer coming off the bench to put the game to bed.
Argyle now return to Simmons Park where they’ll welcome Cullompton Rangers tomorrow.
Cully’s form has been fascinating to date, shipping six on the opening day against fellow title hopefuls Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police before winning three on the bounce.
They won by a single goal at Bishops Lydeard, scored six of their own in a thumping of Axminster Town and then edged out Ilminster Town in an eight-goal thriller.
Anyone going along to this weekend’s game can surely expect goals with Argyle susceptible to conceding and Cully fixtures often having them flying in at both ends.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.