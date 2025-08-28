OKEHAMPTON Flyers’ tumbling gymnasts had a successful day at the South West Challenge Cup in Sherborne, Dorset.
At tumbling competitions, gymnasts perform three ‘passes’, consisting of linked floor skills down a narrow-sprung track from cartwheels and round-offs to handsprings, flics, whips and somersaults.
Many of the gymnasts achieved podium and top eight places in large classes. It was a first tumbling competition for several of the gymnasts.
At club one level, Arabella Willcocks won a gold medal in the 7-8 girls' class, with Gia Gardiner taking bronze, Mabel Knight coming fifth, Evelyn Moore sixth, Bella Sinclair 10th and Imogen Morgan-Cox 12th.
In the 9-year-old girls' class, Gracie-Mae Colwill won a silver medal, with Phoebe Bowden and Isla Hutchins achieving bronze and Olivia Garnsworthy coming seventh in the 10-year-old girls' class.
Meanwhile, in the 11-12 girls' class, Lily Mobbs-Marshall won gold, with Anya Hemsley winning silver, Elodie-Eve Gardiner winning bronze, and Elise Lewis achieving eighth place.
And also, in the club two grade, Violet Smith came fifth in the 9-10-year-old girls' class, with Ronni Gardiner winning bronze in the 11-12 female class, and Gracie Cann winning gold in the 13+ female class.
At club four, Alicia-Rose Janowski achieved fifth place and Isabella Back eighth in the 11-12 girls' category, with Daisy Crompton achieving a silver medal at in the club five 11-12 girls' class, and Connie James winning bronze in the club five 13+ girls' category.
Oke gymnasts are now working towards competitions for the upcoming season with a few spaces left for new joiners.
The club would like to thank its coaches and judges for volunteering to support the gymnasts on the day.
Talking of coaches and the Flyers have full and part-time contracts available in Okehampton and Holsworthy.
