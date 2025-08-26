CHAGFORD’S D West promotion hopes are finally over following a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Barton 2nd XI, despite occupying the top two spots until round 14.
Barton’s golden oldies Sean Needham (4-17) and Dave Cadwallader (3-16), both Premier Division cricketers in their salad days 30-plus years ago, sent Chagford spiralling to 99 all out. They lost their last six wickets for 10 runs.
Riley Calland (2-34), the third generation of his family to play for Barton, had a couple of wickets when the ball was new, including Chagford’s prolific run maker Richard Hopwood.
Jack Brijnath (27) and Jake Griffiths (28) made the only scores of note for Chagford.
Barton were indebted to a skipper’s knock of 52 from opener Adam Last for holding the chase together. He was third out on 65.
Hopwood (3-19), Stuart Lipo (2-30) and Griffiths (2-12) made Barton work for their runs. Bits and pieces got them there in the end.
