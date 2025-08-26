TAVISTOCK 2nd XI stayed on course for promotion from the E Division West with a 13-run win over champions-elect Abbotskerswell 2nd XI.
Abbots were already assured of top spot going into the meeting at the Ring, but there was a three-way fight behind them between Tavistock, Cornwood 3rd XI and Stokeinteignhead for the runners-up spot.
Stoke’s 77-run defeat by Cornwood effectively rules them out and leaves the Wood (240pts) and Tavistock (248) battling it out for second place.
Tavistock are away to Paignton 3rd XI in the final batch of fixtures. Cornwood are at home to relegation worriers Whitchurch Wayfarers.
Openers Steve Luffman (38) and Ryan Burke (58) gave Tavvy an 83-run start. Middle order runs from Wayne Downham (38) and Marc Webber (43) helped the tally along to 226 for seven.
Chris Brown (4-62) and Jamie Lee (2-26) took the bulk of the wickets for Abbotskerswell.
Abbots’ batter Eri Gregersen went through 600 league runs for the season with 54 more as the visitors went off in hot pursuit. Jamie Lee (43) chipped in towards reaching 163 for four with 10 overs to go.
Gregersen’s demise at the hands of Ben Evans (3-40) signalled a change of fortunes for Abbots. They slowed to 202 for eight with 13 balls to go.
Will Small finished on 24 not out for Abbots in their reply of 213 for eight.
As previously mentioned, Tavi 2nd XI travel to Paignton 3rd XI knowing a win will secure them promotion to the level above.
When the pair met back in June for week nine of the campaign, Tavistock posted a total of 209 and won the fixture by 82 runs on home soil and so they’ll be looking to match this feat at Torre Valley North.
