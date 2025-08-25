SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Tavistock AFC 1 Brixham AFC 4
WITH the bank holiday weekend came two games in three days for Stuart Henderson’s Tavistock AFC side.
Unfortunately for them, both ended in defeat with the Lambs unable to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat away at Bishops Cleeve.
For the Monday game, they welcomed Devon rivals Brixham AFC, who gained promotion up to the Southern League level by going all the way in the Western League playoffs.
Brixham, managed by Tim Porter and Jason Couch, took the lead after just a couple of moments courtesy of James Moxon.
He continued to be a threat for the Fishermen but it was Tavi who struck next, young Ethan Wright turning home a Jack Crago cross on the brink of half-time.
This could have served as a springboard for the Lambs to kick on at Langsford Park but instead, Brixham struck thrice more to put the game to bed.
Moxon, who has previously played for the likes of Newton Abbot Spurs and Buckland Athletic, was simply unstoppable on the day.
A header, a chip and a half-volley saw him score all three second-half goals for Brixham who are taking very well to this new level, having won two and lost two to date.
For Tavistock meanwhile, they are 1-1 on home soil and have lost both away games in the league, form which has them lingering just above the drop-zone. Whilst it is still obviously early days, they found themselves at the wrong end of the table for large stretches of last season and so they’ll be keen to avoid another year of that.
Tavi will now be offered a reprieve from the league with back-to-back cup clashes, both at home. First up, Swindon Supermarine visit in the FA Cup on Saturday 30 and then the Lambs host Larkhall Athletic in the FA Trophy on the following weekend.
