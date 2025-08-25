OKEHAMPTON Running Club member Pearl Barnes travelled all the way to Iceland to complete the Reykjavik Half Marathon on Saturday, August 23.
She managed perfect pacing to achieve her aim of completing it in 2hrs 15min. Pearl said it was a fantastic event, with a great atmosphere and she was excited to go and explore the rest of Iceland.
Meanwhile, ORC Carole Loader took part in Purple Gecko’s Scorriergeddon on Sunday 17, a 5-hour endurance events with tasks to complete after every lap.
Carole managed to complete five 5k laps before calling it a day. Long grass, undulating terrain combined with windy and humid conditions made it a challenge for all.
Axe throwing after each lap earned extra points and Carole said this was her favourite part, getting better after a few practices. Carole came in 17th with a time of three hours 12 minutes.
