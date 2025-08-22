ACROSS the Western League and SW Peninsula League tomorrow, a large bulk of the teams will be taking on FA Vase fixtures.
Starting first with the league action though and Ivybridge Town, who play in the former league, will have Sidmouth Town visiting their Erme Valley ground.
Sidmouth pipped Newton Abbot Spurs to top spot in the Peninsula League this year and are yet to really getting going at the higher level yet. They have played just twice in the league to date, the least of anyone, drawing once and losing once.
They were beaten by a single goal away at Clevedon Town and, also on their travels, shared the spoils with Brislington FC in a goalless affair.
Sandwiched in between those two league outings was an FA Cup win over who else but Ivybridge themselves. Ryan Smith netted in the 73rd minute for the Greens but not before Sidmouth could take on a commanding 3-0 lead.
For Ivybridge, it has been a mixed start to life under managerial duo Ben Washam and Brad Gargett.
They thrashed AFC St Austell 7-0 on the opening day before then losing thrice on the spin, including the aforementioned cup exit. Most recently though, Josh Johnson came off the bench to score the only goal of the game in a win over Shepton Mallet.
Washam, who along with Gargett moved to Ivybridge from AFC Dobwalls, acknowledged being surprised by the physicality and direct style of play on a recent episode of the Western League podcast but there are plenty of signs of positivity for the pair moving into this Sidmouth clash.
Their nearest league rivals, who are also under new management, are one of those in Vase action this weekend.
Buckland Athletic will make a journey to Plymouth to take on Peninsula League side Elburton Villa, a game which Matt Cusack will expect his side to win.
Prior to last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Exmouth Town, the Yellows were unbeaten under Cusack in all competitions, winning three league games, drawing one, plus beating St Blazey in the FA Cup.
Elburton meanwhile, having moved from Premier East to West for this season, are also in the midst of a solid start. They scored 11 unanswered goals against Falmouth Town reserves and Dobwalls in the first two gameweeks before losing to Penzance AFC and drawing with Holsworthy AFC.
Dropping down to the Peninsula League and two local sides have the day off tomorrow whereas the other three are playing FA Vase football.
Newton Abbot Spurs and Okehampton Argyle are the teams out of action, returning to league football in midweek when they’ll take on Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police and Torrington AFC respectively, on Tuesday 26.
Bovey Tracey AFC, who put Spurs to the sword in their own backyard just days ago, are the side to beat so far.
Winning three and drawing one has them leading the Peninsula League under Ben Gerring and with St Austell, their cup opponents, yet to get off the mark in the division above, why can’t they defy the odds once more?
The aforementioned Stoke, also unbeaten in the league, head to Redruth-based St Day to test their own credentials in this year’s Vase competition.
Last but by no means least, we have Liam Jones’ Teignmouth AFC. Their 0-3 form is a reverse of their opponent’s 3-0 and Torrington are the home side for this one so the South Devon side will be up against it, but cup magic is never far away in English football.
For the final fixture of note we depart from cup football once more with the new destination being the Southern League.
Tavistock AFC have won one and lost one in their league whilst advancing through two cup ties as Stuart Henderson looks to move on from a relegation-threatened 2024/25 campaign.
Not that the standings mean all that much after just two games but the Lambs head to third-placed Bishops Cleeve (played two, won two) tomorrow before a bank holiday Monday clash with the Western League playoff-winning side Brixham AFC.
