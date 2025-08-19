THORVERTON ended Tavistock’s long run as A Division leaders when they defeated them by six wickets on the Station Road ground.
Tavistock have been setting the pace since week three when they took over from Hatherleigh at the summit.
Thirteen weeks later those roles have been reversed as Hatherleigh’s win over Bridestowe & Belstone restored them to pole position… by a single point.
Tavistock’s front-end batting had a collective off day as they plunged from 44 for one to 60 for five and on to 71 for seven as Shane Yelverton (3-29) and George Daldorph (2-24) worked them over.
Other than Billy Barriball (29), none of the top seven made more than 15.
Skipper Sean Cleave (21) and Tom Clarke (13) hung around down the order to get the total up to 125 all out. Shaun Daymond’s 44-ball seven helped.
Thorverton openers Andy Pitt (42) and Dan Robbins (26) made a 50-run dent in the deficit. By the time Pitt was removed by Rhys Davies (2-23) the target was 16 to win. Fittingly, Yelverton (18) and Daldorph (14no) have Thorverton the final nudge over the line.
Said Cleave: “It was not a great toss to lose. It was a day to forget and move on from quickly.
“Thorverton have a brilliant bowling attack, and we saw that in full flow.”
With just two games still to play, a single point separates Tavistock and Hatherleigh as the pair get set to battle it out for the title.
Week 17 is next and Hatherleigh host Tavistock on Saturday in what is sure to be the decider. Following that, Tavi wrap the season up at home against rock-bottom Barton whilst Hatherleigh visit eighth-placed Torquay & Kingskerswell.
