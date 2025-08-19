HATHERLEIGH face Tavistock on their Holsworthy Road ground this Saturday with promotion and potentially the A Division title up for grabs.
Hatherleigh (253pts), fresh from a derby win over Bridestowe & Belstone, are one-point ahead of Tavistock (252) in the promotion race with two games to go. Thorverton (225) are a distant third.
Whoever wins between Hatherleigh or Tavistock will be guaranteed a top two spot and promotion. A heavy win for Hatherleigh could be enough to render the destination of the title academic – and open the door for Thorverton to make a late bid to go up.
Bad weather or a tie would take the promotion issues into the final round of fixtures. Hatherleigh go to Torquay and Tavistock host doomed Barton in the final round.
Rob Cockwill, the Hatherleigh captain, has consistently played down promotion prospects since the start of the season. With two games to go he is making no rash predictions.
“Things are looking interesting for the final two weeks,” said Cockwill. “It's all to play for, which is exciting.”
Sean Cleave, the Tavistock skipper, was more direct in his pre-match remarks.
“The title is the last thing on my mind,” said Cleave. “We just need to gather the points required now to finish the job.”
Bridestowe & Belstone were bowled out for 152 by a combination of Jasper Presswell (3-26), Shrey Ghosh (3-23) and Charlie Presswell (2-7). A frugal spell with new-ball bowler Sean Letheren pinned them down from ball one.
Two scores stood out in the Bridestowe & Belstone innings: Shaquan Glasgow’s 61 and the 36 made by opener Ryan Dennis. Dangerman Leon Horn was lbw second ball to Ghosh.
Cockwill was an early departee when Hatherleigh batted – caught behind off opposite number Tallan Burns (2-42) – but the rest of the chase was routine.
Opener Niall Leahy hit 30 (mostly in boundaries) Ghosh made 68 and Gareth Tidball 27 not out as the runs were knocked off in the 29th over. By the time Lewie Harrison dismissed Ghosh, the target was three to win.
Said Cockwill: “It was another good performance from us. We were always in control of the game which was pleasing.
“Sean Letheren led the bowling attack and really impressed with the ball.
“Niall Leahy set the tone with the bat to break the back of the chase with some good clean hitting.”
Burns, the beaten captain, said: “Another disappointing weekend with the bat for us, but take nothing away from Hatherleigh: they fully deserved the win.
“Best of luck to them in their quest for promotion.”
