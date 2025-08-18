It was then time for most of the boys to put their feet up, as Jim Maunder and Ben Berry took up their batting duties. A season-second half-century from Berry (52 from 49), helped along by a Maunder 37 (53) and a fair few extras saw Buckland meet their target in 17.1 overs, picking up the full 20 points in the process and setting up a nail-biting promotion chasing clash next weekend.