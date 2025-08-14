SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Tavistock AFC 1 Falmouth Town 0
ALL-action defender Iestyn Harris’ goal proved the difference as the Lambs picked up their first three points of the Southern League season under the lights against a plucky Falmouth Town side, writes Jamies Townsend.
Stuart Henderson’s side were looking to bounce back following an opening day 3-0 defeat away at a strong Frome Town side who were recently relegated from the division above.
As is the case early in the season, new teams can take time to gel, and Tuesday night’s lineup saw home debuts for Tavistock’s new number one goalkeeper Will Howard, and centre-back and captain Charlie Madden.
The first chance of the evening fell in the second minute, when there was early press from the Lambs and Jack Crago had a shot from distance that was deflected by the defence for a throw.
Tavi continued their bright start with another early attempt by Crago this time inside the box after he was played through by Ben Fowles, but this was caught by Town’s keeper.
Falmouth themselves had a number of early chances, Hutchison attacked down the left for the visitors and cut inside but fouled Harris, resulting in a Lambs free kick. Shortly after, Thomas played the ball through to Webber but the ball was cleared for a corner. From the resulting corner the ball fell out for a goal kick.
The Lambs were finding particular joy down the left wing with Crago having a number of runs and attempting to square the ball for a teammate in the box, but shots were proving hard to come by. Harris and Jackson were proving the standouts of the first period, outmuscling their men and setting teammates away down the left, but still no breakthrough.
A flurry of chances ended the first period, a Webber volley which was blocked and Thomas running through and laying the ball off to Evans, who saw his effort creep just wide. Crago almost opened the scoring for the home side but his shot didn't quite have enough on it and was cleared off the line.
The second half saw a number of substitutions for each side as the respective managers attempted to freshen up their teams to break the deadlock, and it took until the 61st minute for the Lambs to finally find the back of the net.
It was Iestyn Harris who did just that, scrambling the ball over the line following a pass from Crago. There was a brief moment where it looked like the goal may not be given, but the referee pointed to the centre circle and the Lambs could finally celebrate their first Southern League goal of the season.
There was almost an instant response by the Town as they broke away with Evans who went down in the box but still managed to get his shot away, hitting it was just wide.
Then came a period of staunch rearguard action by Tavi to attempt to hang on to their one goal lead, within two minutes the Lambs players had thrown their bodies in front of the ball and cleared on two occasions to keep the side in front.
A second goal almost came for Tavi after a brilliant cross-field pass from Madden fell to Crago who squared to Ryan White but the shot was a good height for the keeper who saved well. Bowker also broke away for the Lambs but his effort was parried by the Town keeper once again.
Finally, after almost 12 minutes of added time, the referee blew the final whistle on what was a nervy but hard-fought first league victory of the season for the Lambs.
Tavistock now turn their attention to Saturday’s trip to Barnstaple Town for the FA Cup First Preliminary Round.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.