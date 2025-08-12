Anyone enthused by the success of the Lionesses women’s England football team can enjoy the sport in Horrabridge at a special drop-in event.
Ian Mulholland, of the community Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association (HRSA), is encouraging women to join the tide of enthusiasm for women’s football.
He said: “The Lionesses have shown the world just what women’s football can be. For too long, many of us never had the chance to play.
“But now, we’re inviting anyone to enjoy football your way, no pressure, no trials, no judgement.
“Just a ball, a pitch and the chance to play for fun with other women. Whether you’ve played before, kicked about or never played.”
The free try-it session is on Tuesday, August 19 at Fillace Park, 6.30pm-7.30pm. Details: [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.