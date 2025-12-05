The magic of youngsters in their Nativity play enchanted parents in Horrabridge.
Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School staged its play, called the Big Little Nativity, for an audience of appreciative parents.
Teaching assistant Ali Smith said: “The children have been rehearsing for about four weeks and have really enjoyed it and thrown themselves into the spirit the season - especially the lad playing the donkey.
“I must say thank you to the lead teacher Emily Friend who orchestrated the music and the eight songs, all supported by teachers and teaching assistants.”
Horrabridge Primary and Nursery Nativity scene with angels, camel and Mary and Joseph. (Tindle)
Horrabridge Primary School staff and school dog taking a break from Nativity play rehearsals. Headteacher John Clarke and teaching assistant Ali Smith with Hilda Buttercakes, a dachshund/Jack Russell cross, a wellbeing dog. (Tindle)
