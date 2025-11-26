Christmas is coming and that means preparations for the Horrabridge Festival of Nativity Scenes are going on apace.
Crafters from the village and surrounding villages have been busy creating scenes of the Nativity on the theme of ‘Peace’, and these will be on show in St John’s Church from December 6-14 from 2pm–6pm each day (last entry is at 5.30pm).
The Nativity scenes are in a variety of media, from flowers, wool, paper, wood and anything else that the crafters can come up with. There will also be hot drinks and homemade cakes for sale, a bric-a-brac stall and raffle tickets to win a wonderful Christmas hamper.
Entry is by donation. Proceeds will go towards replacing guttering as a matter of urgency to keep the church watertight.
