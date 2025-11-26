South West Devon Tory MP Rebecca Smith has condemned Labour’s Budget today.
She criticised the Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to scrap the two-child benefit cap and labelled the freeze on income tax thresholds until 2030-31 as a ‘stealth tax’ that broke a Labour manifesto promise not to raise taxes.
Miss Smith said the Budget “punishes responsibility, rewards dependency and betrays the hardworking businesses and workers across South West Devon”.
The MP, whose constituency includes the Yelverton area, said: “Rachel Reeves has delivered a Budget that will hit millions of working families at a time when they can least afford it.
“She promised lower taxes at the election, yet under her watch they have risen seven times more than she promised during the General Election, adding roughly £26 billion to the burden on households in this budget alone, while spending spirals out of control.
“On top of that, Labour has scrapped the two‑child benefit cap, a policy introduced in 2017 to support families responsibly while protecting taxpayers. The government’s move isn’t about helping families; it’s an ideological move to that ignores public opinion and raises taxes on working people, all to keep the Prime Minister’s backbenchers happy.
“Freezing income tax thresholds until 2030–31 is a stealth tax rise that will drag millions into higher bands, breaking Labour’s manifesto promise not to raise taxes on working people.
She continued: “The Chancellor’s plan to cut green levies on energy bills saves families less than the Conservative’s Cheap Power Plan, costs taxpayers more, and doesn't do a single thing to reduce energy bills for struggling families and businesses.
“This is a Budget that punishes responsibility, rewards dependency, and betrays the hardworking businesses and workers across South West Devon. My constituents deserve better than a government raising taxes to cover for its own mess. Ninety per cent of my constituents who completed my pre-budget survey were worried about the Labour Budget. I am disappointed their fears have been realised. Only the Conservatives have a plan to cut spending, cut taxes, reduce the deficit and provide the antidote to Labour’s economic incompetence . I will fight these decisions every step of the way.”
