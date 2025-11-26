“This is a Budget that punishes responsibility, rewards dependency, and betrays the hardworking businesses and workers across South West Devon. My constituents deserve better than a government raising taxes to cover for its own mess. Ninety per cent of my constituents who completed my pre-budget survey were worried about the Labour Budget. I am disappointed their fears have been realised. Only the Conservatives have a plan to cut spending, cut taxes, reduce the deficit and provide the antidote to Labour’s economic incompetence . I will fight these decisions every step of the way.”