A Yelverton man who played a key part in creating a new premises for a Devon school for deaf young people has been made an MBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.
Peter Burroughs, 81, and his wife Mary went to the castle in Berkshire on Wednesday, November 19 for Peter to be ceremonially presented with the honour.
Peter’s MBE was announced in the King’s Birthday Honours in June. He received it for his ‘outstanding contribution to education’.
He was given the award for his work steering the financial path of the new Deaf Academy in Exmouth, a role he fulfilled for 14 years
After a long career working in finance on major building projects for the NHS, he was approached on retirement to become a trustee at the Deaf Academy, then in Exeter.
This he duly did, and found himself becoming chair of the trustees not once but twice – playing a leading part in realising the Deaf Academy’s dream of moving to the purpose-built premises in Exmouth, working on a voluntary basis from 2007 to 2020.
The Deaf Academy provides education for deaf children in Devon from the age of three to 20 plus.
Dame Angela Pedder, chair of trustees at the Deaf Academy, said: “Peter’s period of leadership was transformational for the Deaf Academy. His commitment, not only to the new campus but to the learners it serves, leaves a lasting legacy and puts the charity in a far stronger place than when he joined it, securing its ability to continue its dedication to supporting deaf young people.
“Without Peter’s personal commitment to this cause, these aspirations would not have been realised. Under his leadership the school and residential facilities have been designed as an environment in which deafness is factored into the design, rather than added on.”
Explaining his role at the Deaf Academy, he said: “I had a couple of spells as chair of the trustees in 2007 and one of the main objectives was of me joining the academy was to start thinking about a new premises. That went right through to 2020 when we finally achieved our objective of opening this wonderful facility in Exmouth.
“Between 2007 and 2020 we had some ups and downs and we were in Special Measures for a time. We had a difficult time but we came out of that and we achieved the move in October 2020.
"I think the number of students has doubled from what they were when we moved to Exmouth, so it really has been a great success.”
He enjoyed visiting Windsor Castle to be presented with his MBE.
“It was excellent,” he said. “Prince William is known for being very personable anyway, he was very good. He puts you very much at ease, asking questions about what the award was for and about me and where we lived, which was very nice.”
