Cotehele’s celebrated Christmas Garland has reached record heights this year, as gardeners announce a remarkable 38,000 flowers grown, picked, stripped, dried and prepared on site for the 2025 display.
Thanks to a near-perfect spring and summer – with a balanced mix of sunshine, warmth and timely rainfall – the garden team enjoyed one of their most successful growing seasons in decades.
Head gardener Dave Bouch said: “This year truly was record-breaking… every one of the 38,000 flowers was grown at Cotehele and prepared by hand, and it’s thrilling to see such a vibrant, abundant garland come together.”
Visitors can view the finished garland from November 22 to January 5. The site will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
