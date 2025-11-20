An early Christmas present is offered to shoppers in West Devon towns in December to support local businesses.
The festive offer, on certain days, is provided in Tavistock, Chagford, Hatherleigh and Okehampton by West Devon Borough Council in a number of car parks.
As part of the promotion campaign, the council is offering free Christmas parking in selected town centre car parks on key dates in December. The idea aims to make it even easier for shoppers to visit their favourite stores and enjoy the Christmas lights, events and entertainment on offer.
Cllr Neil Jory, council lead for economy and jobs, said: “Our high streets are at the heart of our communities, especially at Christmas. By shopping locally, residents and visitors not only support our independent businesses but also help to sustain jobs and keep our towns thriving.
“This year’s campaign is all about celebrating the magic of Christmas on the high street—enjoying the lights, the events, and the unique atmosphere that only our towns can offer.
“We encourage everyone to take advantage of the free parking to shop, celebrate the season with family and friends, and enjoy the festive activities, to make this Christmas a truly local celebration.”
Okehampton free parking is being offered in the Simmons Park car park from Monday, December 1 to Thursday, January 1, 2026 (inclusive), from 12 noon on Mondays to Fridays and all day on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.
Meanwhile, in Okehampton’s Mill Road car park free parking is provided from 3pm on Thursdays and Fridays in December.
In Tavistock, Hatherleigh and Chagford free parking is being offered from 3pm on Thursdays and Fridays in December to help with the Christmas shopping.
For more information, visit the council’s Christmas events page www.westdevon.gov.uk/christmas-events or follow West Devon Borough Council on social media.
