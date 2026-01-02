CONSERVATION volunteers have condemned a major fly-tipping incident at Brentor Commons just before New Year.
Huge quantities of copper cabling were dumped on Bowden Down, one of the two Brentor Commons, totally blocking the track through the reserve.
Will Walker-Smith, of Brentor Commons Association, was alerted on December 31, it is believed the cabling was dumped at about 6pm on the previous evening.
Will said: “A very large quantity of 3 core 70mm cable that had been stripped of its copper core has been tipped on a path on Bowden Down, totally blocking the path.
“What is left is the steel, sheathing and the outer covering. I reported this to the police on December 31 when I was alerted by a member of the public and after I went to see the tipped cable.”
The police logged the incident who but told him to call West Devon Borough Council as fly-tipping is investigated and prosecuted by district and borough councils.
Will said: “The Brentor Commons Association, which owns and manages the land, no doubt will have to pay to have the cable and the rest removed. We are a charity so our funds are limited so this will impact on our ability to keep access open, and do conservation work.
“Bowden Down where it was dumped is a very popular place for walkers and the response from locals on Facebook has been incredible. People are shocked and dismayed by the tipping and that it’s seemingly not a police responsibility.
“The cable has been stolen from somewhere, stripped for the copper to be sold and the remainder dumped illegally on common land. It seems like a crime to me so why does the responsibility lie with the borough council?”
He added: “I thought that the [police might] have taken a greater interest due to the amount of cable theft going and recent arrests in the Okehampton area related to cable theft.
“People locally are really angry and upset, but we have had a great response with offers to help clear and shift the cable, metal and plastic.”
WDBC lead member for neighbourhood services Cllr Adam Bridgewater said: “West Devon Borough Council has investigated a fly-tip at Bowden Common, Brentor on January 2. The fly-tip is on private land, so responsibility lies with the landowner to remove the fly-tipped waste.
“As the council with powers to enforce against those who commit these types of criminal offences, even on private land we will work with the landowner to consider what enforcement action can be taken.
“Fly-tipping is an eyesore and a crime that damages our environment and endangers wildlife. Where we can, we are determined to take action against those who spoil our environment and put our communities at risk.
“We have enhanced our coordinated strategy for addressing fly-tipping, placing greater emphasis on robust enforcement, more efficient procedures, and educating the community.
“We encourage everyone to stay vigilant, report incidents when you see them, and always use licensed waste carriers. If you ever come across a fly-tip in the West Devon area, you can report it to us online at www.westdevon.gov.uk/report-it”
