Tavistock firefighters have helped put out a fire in a compost heap in the Brixton area.
The blaze was reported to the fire service just before 9pm on Monday, January 5.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found “further seats of fire” and called for five more fire engines and a ladder platform as backup.
They were making steady progress by 1.30am the following day, and from 5.25am were turning over and damping down what remained of the blaze using on-site plant machinery and attack jets.
The fire was extinguished by 9am. As many as 13 fire stations from across the county were involved in the incident, including Tavistock and Bere Alston.
