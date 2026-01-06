FIRE crews from Okehampton fought a chimney fire at South Zeal near South Tawton during the early hours of Sunday, January 4.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service receiving a call reporting the chimney fire at 3.54am.
A crew from Okehampton attended and found on arrival confirmed the fire in a hidden wooden beam behind wall above the fireplace.
A second crew from Okehampton attended to assist with the fire. After the beam was exposed the crews were able to put out the fire and confirmed it had not spread.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check the fire was out and the fire crew attended later to check the fire was out..
