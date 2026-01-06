Snow and ice has caused traffic and school disruption in West Devon.
Many schools are opening later this morning as staff and pupils struggle to get to school by bus and car on treacherous icy roads covered in light snow.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice and snow covers the area this morning and schools are prepared to open once the thaw begins. Some are telling parents they are reviewing the situation this morning before deciding whether to reopen for the rest of the day.
Among schools opening between 10.30am and 10.45am in Tavistock area are Milton Abbot, Princetown, Tavistock, Lydford, St Peters and St Rumons. Meavy Primary will open at 12noon today due to icy roads.
In the Okehampton area, Boasley Cross, North Tawton, Exbourne , Highampton, Northlew and Ashbury, Okehampton Primary, South Tawton and St James Primary will all open at 10:45am. Okehampton College will be open from 10:45am for an 11am start and The Promise School has closed for the day.
There are also disruptions to school buses to Chagford, North Tawton, Okehampton College and South Tawton.
