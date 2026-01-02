As Christmas fades and ordinary life returns, Epiphany invites us to notice where light is still guiding us.
.After the decorations come down, January can feel strangely quiet. The lights are packed away, the tree is gone, and ordinary routines return. For some, this is a relief; for others, it can feel as though something bright has slipped away too quickly. Christmas has been celebrated — and now life moves on. Yet the Christian story does not end when the festivities do.
This week, Christians marked Epiphany, which reflects on what Christmas really means. The familiar story tells of visitors who arrived late, travelling from far away, guided by a star they noticed and chose to follow. Their journey did not begin with certainty, but with attentiveness — paying attention to something that caught their eye and mattered enough to pursue.
Epiphany suggests that faith is not about having all the answers, but about learning how to notice. The light Christians speak of is not forced or overwhelming; it invites attention. It is discovered by those who are willing to pause, to look again, and to remain open to God’s presence in unexpected places.
When Epiphany has passed and the decorations are down, celebration does not disappear — but it changes its shape. The question shifts from what we admire to how we live. What we attend to begins to shape us: our choices, our relationships, and the way we treat one another.
In a world full of noise and distraction, Epiphany offers a simple invitation: to become more attentive, to notice the light of Christ, and to follow where it leads.
A simple prayer for each day: Jesus, show me your light.
The Rev’d Gill George
Priest-in-Charge, South Tamar Mission Community
