Patients have praised staff at Tavistock Hospital for their responsive and flexible care.
In particular, the healthcare staff at the NHS hospital’s minor injuries unit (MIU), or urgent treatment centre, have been singled out for their professionalism and treating everyone as an individual.
Tim Baxter, of Tavistock, was asked to come for a foot X-ray and despite calling late in the day for an appointment, was booked in at the end of a nursing shift. He was duly seen and back home within 30 minutes – all of which impressed him at what was a stressful time.
Tim said: “I can’t speak highly enough of the NHS in my personal experience and the best treatment recently has been at my home town hospital.
“Tavistock Hospital staff are so friendly and professional. They always listen and explain things. I’ve needed to go there for several issues. Even when I’ve put them out, staff are flexible and respond with kindness. Nothing is too much for them.
“I was asked to make an X-ray appointment for my foot before surgery. Unfortunately, I left it to the last minute. But the nurse, who was about to go off shift, said if I arrived at MIU in five minutes she’d do my X-ray. I was so relieved as I didn’t want to hold up future surgery. The nurse was brilliant and all the staff were fantastic.
“Lots of people in Tavistock don’t realise there’s a surgical theatre there, which saves the travel and added stress of going to Derriford. I had a mole removed there and the whole process was very smooth and professional.”
Steve, another satisfied patient, visited Tavistock MIU with a cotton bud stuck inside his ear. He said: “I was seen within minutes and within seconds all was resolved pulling it out. MIU Tavistock took the situation seriously, with lovely compassion and kindness.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.