Guests were left shivering in the snowy cold after being evacuated after fire broke out at a famous hotel on Dartmoor this afternoon.
Fire crews tackled what is believed to be an electrical fire which created lots of smoke at the Two Bridges Hotel on the banks of the West Dart River.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene and entered the evacuated building. They sent fire pumps and the fire in an electrical cupboard was put out.
Witnesses reporting seeing black smoke billowing from the rear of the building at about 3.30pm and lots of people standing outside with about seven emergency vehicles in attendance.
The fire is now out.
The fire service spokesman said: “We can confirm we responded to a call this afternoon and sent five pumps to the Two Bridges Hotel. The fire is thought to have started in an electrical cupboard and the cause is potentially electrical. No one was hurt.”
The historic hotel is renowned as a romantic walking and fishing venue.
