A rise in deer and pony deaths on Dartmoor roads has prompted a warning from an animal protection expert.
Karla McKechnie, Dartmoor National Park livestock protection officer, warns drivers it is an offence not to report any animal collisions in which they are involved.
The advice comes after she was called to four fatally injured ponies in recent weeks in separate incidents where unknown drivers have hit and driven off without stopping to care for them or to report accidents. The ponies have been too badly injured to survive treatment and Karla sometimes had to put down victims.
Karla has been called out to casualties on Lumburn Bends, near Tavistock, Clearbrook, Two Bridges and Crapstone this month.
Karla has also been called to wild deer casualties of ‘hit and run’ incidents, which died due to their injuries.
To reduce the death toll, she advises drivers to slow after crossing cattle grids into Dartmoor National Park where commoners’ livestock roams.
Walkers are reminded to close gates after she was called to animals wandering freely on busy roads.
Karla said: “Drivers should realise it’s a reportable offence to hit animals on the roads and not tell police. What’s worse, is to drive off. That’s callous and cruel. If you hit an animal, even just slightly, then call police who can alert me and I can call on other people to help, if needed.
“It’s a legal responsibility to call police after a collision and a humane way of saving lives or reducing pain and distress to a casualty, if an animal can be put out of their misery fast.”
Nights with clear vision attract animals to roadsides to lick salt off roads, with no excuse by drivers to hit them.
Karla can be contacted 24-hours-a-day on 07873 587561. Collisions can bd reported to police on 101 or via Devon and Cornwall Police website.
