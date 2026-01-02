The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has expanded the current amber cold health alert to all regions of England, including the South West, and it will be in effect from 8pm on December 31 until 10am on January 6.
Under the Weather Health Alerting system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber cold-health alert means that cold-weather impacts are likely to be felt across the health and social care sector, with the potential for the whole population to be at risk. Forecast low temperatures are expected to increase the use of health care services by vulnerable people and to increase the risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over and those with serious underlying health conditions, particularly respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
Dr Elizabeth Smout, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South West, said: “The weather is forecast to be very cold across England over the coming few days, and it is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable, particularly here in the South West.
“The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.
“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom in the coming days.”
Ways to stay safe during periods of cold weather include:
- Check the weather forecast and the news.
- Make sure you have sufficient food and medicine.
- Take simple measures to reduce draughts at home.
- Keep bedroom windows closed.
- Wear multiple layers of thinner clothing.
- If you’re eligible, get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19.
- Get help if needed – call NHS 111 or 999 in an emergency.
The Met Office issues National Severe Weather Warnings so appropriate action can be taken in time. Check the Met Office website to see the National Severe Weather Warnings currently in place.
