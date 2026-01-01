Senior health staff have taken their first look at the under-construction diagnostic centre in Plymouth.
University Hospitals NHS Trust says the city centre community diagnostic centre at Colin Campbell Court is due to open this summer for West Devon and Plymouth area patients.
Patients will be referred to the diagnostic centre for a wide range of vital diagnostic tests, scans. and checks.
These include CT, MRI scans, X-rays and ultrasounds in a convenient setting outside Derriford Hospital where they are now offered.
This new location will help patients receive faster diagnoses closer to home, reducing waiting times and supporting earlier treatment.
Teams from phlebotomy (blood testing/diagnosis), audiology, body imaging, and physiological measurement (heart/lung/brain function) visited their future workspaces which has been declared watertight by the building surveyors.
Staff provided their views on room layouts, efficient working and a positive patient experience.
Lead cardiologist Vicky Church said: “It’s going to be brilliant to have all of the diagnostic tests available in the same space for patients.”
The centre will operate seven days a week and have strong transport links and ample nearby parking, to provide convenient and accessible services for residents across Plymouth and region.
It is expected to improve access to diagnostic services and therefore, patient health.
