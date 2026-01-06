Householders in West Devon are warned their bins will not be collected for the next few days due to icy roads.
A West Devon Borough Council spokesman said: “Due to the ice and snow, our crews have been unable to safely access some areas in the last 48 hours to carry out our waste and recycling collections.”
This is particularly affecting properties in Tavistock, Hatherleigh, Chagford, Buckland Monachorum and Yelverton.
“We are working closely with our waste contractor to ensure that we return to collect waste and recycling as soon as we safely can, so please leave your containers out where it is safe to do so.”
All waste will be collected as soon as the weather permits.
