A travelling church group have been spreading the advent story in the Tamar Valley and Callington.
A pop-up choir also took the Christmas message to schools and nurseries in the area.
Mary and Joseph characters were loaned to the Callington Section of the South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit by friends at Saltash Weslyans.
They have enjoyed travelling around St Dominick and the Tamar Valley, Stoke Climsland, during Advent, visiting various groups, shops and businesses, including Gunnislake Pop In Community Cafe, St Dominick Community Shop Age UK Lunch Club, Callington Library, Callington Town Hall and Stoke Climsland Post Office and Stores.
Singers from the local methodist churches and friends formed a festive pop-up choir and visited care homes and community groups before Christmas with a celebration carol service.
Led by Rev Tim Wilkinson, the choir shared readings, prayers and favourite carols with the residents and staff and entertained the Callington Memory Cafe at Callington Methodist Church where they had a lovely welcome and refreshments.
Meanwhile, Christmas Jumper Day, on December 11, was celebrated with Delaware Pre-School (where over 100 knitted angels created by the Tamar Valley Knit and Natter group were presented to the children and staff) and Callington Toddle In group, with the Bible-based Open the Book Ecumenical Group and the pop up Choir. The jumper day was also marked at Callington Memory Cafe and care homes and churches.
Callington Toddle In for babies, toddlers and their parents/carers at Callington Methodist Church supported Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day with the community invited when £68.64 was raised.
Callington Toddle In meets in the methodist church each Thursday (term time) from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and will return on Thursday 8th January - why not toddle along?
