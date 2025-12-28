Meanwhile, Christmas Jumper Day, on December 11, was celebrated with Delaware Pre-School (where over 100 knitted angels created by the Tamar Valley Knit and Natter group were presented to the children and staff) and Callington Toddle In group, with the Bible-based Open the Book Ecumenical Group and the pop up Choir. The jumper day was also marked at Callington Memory Cafe and care homes and churches.