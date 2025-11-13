An affordable charity Christmas postal service is once again being staged in Tavistock by Tavistock Lions.
The community service has dedicated yellow post boxes at outlets for festive post, to be delivered by Lions for 50p a stamp.
Cards can be posted from Tuesday, November 25, with the last day for posting being Friday, December 12. After sorting the post, the Lions will deliver in time for Christmas.
For the last five years the popular service has been operated by the Lions and last year 3,500 cards were delivered in Whitchurch and Tavistock. Proceeds go towards the Lions’ charitable activities.
A Lions spokesman said: “The Lions Club of Tavistock has provided a local Christmas card postal service that, in the past, had been organised by the local Guides but which stopped in 2018 due to lack of girl and parent power.
“The service has proved to be a great success with around 3,500 cards delivered last year in the Tavistock and Whitchurch area, being very popular with the local community.
“The Lions are delighted to be offering this invaluable service once again and would like to thank everybody for their continued support and hope that they will make good use of it.”
Nine outlets (including a launderette) will host the yellow post boxes and sell the special Lions’ stamps. These are: Dartmoor Photographic, Lawsons (new for this year), Mime in Paddons Row; Ron’s Pets near Morrisons, Shields DIY, Tavistock Launderette, Toy Cupboard, in the Pannier Market; Whitchurch Post Office and Tavistock Visitor Information Centre (open 10am-4pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays).
Further information on Tavistock Lions Club is available on its website and Facebook page or by calling 0345 833 4807.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.