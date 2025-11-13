Firefighters are seeking the help of the public to catch and prevent arsonists after an upsurge in incidents.
Most of the attacks have been early in the morning.
This morning (Thursday, November 13) at 5.30am two appliances from Tavistock and a third from Yelverton attended a building fire at Tavistock Bus Station kiosk.
A spokesman from Tavistock Fire Station said: “Fortunately, the fire was out on our arrival and was outside of the building.
“The fire had been extinguished using a fire extinguisher which was left at the scene.”
The spokesman added: “Recently around Tavistock we have had a few arson calls, please be vigilant and call us or the police if you see anything suspicious especially at night around the town.
“We will look through CCTV around the area for evidence, but are keen to know what has happened. So if anyone has seen anyone acting suspicious in the area or knows who put the fire out please let us or the police know.”
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the police on 101 or via the police website using log number 93 13/11/25.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.