Tavistock Library has been a busy place, full of the songs of Christmas, crafting children and cat lovers.
On Saturday, December 13, the library hosted Cats Protection, and local singing group Tavistock Edge, performing a Christmas carol concert, and children enjoying Christmas crafting.
The Cats Protection team manning a stand in the library were Debbie Bond, Julie Mazur and Di Stacey, raising awareness of the cat welfare and raising funds. Tavistock Librarian Denise Gatley invited the charity as a volunteer cat foster ‘parent’ through the charity.
Fostering allows Denise to enjoy the company of cats without long-term commitment and she has helped find wonderful forever homes for each. The result is a mutually beneficial arrangement – cats find permanent homes while bringing companionship and joy to their new owners.
She said fostering is more than feeding and keeping a cat safe and comfortable, it also includes vet visits, paperwork and meetings with potential adopters.
Most of the cats Denise fosters come from broken homes, often where couples are unable to find a pet-friendly place to live. Many landlords do not allow pets, forcing these families to make the heartbreaking decision to give up their cats.
