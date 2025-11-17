Villagers were shocked yesterday to find their well-tended sports field scarred by motorbike tracks.
Fillace Park, in Horrabridge, has been churned up by a web of deep muddy tyre tracks which have churned up the grass.
The damage was caused some time on Saturday night (November 15) by culprits who have deliberately created circles and figure-of eight form of grass graffiti with repeated runs over the pitches.
The pitches are used by community football teams of all ages and more than £5,000 is spent every year by dedicated volunteers, ensuring the pitches are of good playing quality.
Ian Mulholland is secretary of Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association, which runs many football and other sports groups. He said he and the village were ‘appalled’ by the damage. He stressed it was not a victimless offence, but affected families and a wide range of villagers who used the pitches every week of the year.
He appealed for information on the culprits to be reported to police.
Ian looks after the pitches with other volunteers and will be informing police, but is optimistic the attack will not affect any planned games and vowed that a small minority would not be allowed to ruin things for the majority.
He said: “We are absolutely appalled by the vandalism and criminal damage at Fillace Park.
“Every year we invest over £5,000 into maintaining the playing surfaces, and far more into keeping the wider park, safe and usable, all through volunteer hours and community goodwill.
“This behaviour is not harmless. It is a direct attack on a community space used by our children, families, and residents every single week. The individuals responsible have shown zero respect for the village or the people who work tirelessly to look after it.
“We are cooperating fully with the authorities, and we encourage anyone with information to report it. Fillace Park belongs to the whole community, and we will not allow a small minority to spoil it for everyone.”
