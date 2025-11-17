Volunteer rescuers were called out last Saturday morning to search for a vulnerable young person.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock responded to a call from the police to look for the person who went missing at Princetown.
“The person went missing in Princetown and had gone onto the moor around 40 mins before we were called.
“A full team call-out was put out which had a great response, despite the early hour.”
Police officers were already out searching while team members were preparing their kit and beginning to head to Princetown.
The team was then alerted that the missing person had been found by the police, before the volunteers fully joined the search operation. The team was stood down at 3am.
