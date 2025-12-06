A controversial scheme for nine affordable homes at Princetown has been approved by Dartmoor National Park Authority despite strong local objection.
Concerns were raised at a planning meeting on Friday, December 5 about inadequate parking, drainage and overlooking to neighbouring properties regarding the plan for land adjacent to Moorland View.
But the pressing need for local homes – there are ten households on the waiting list for a home in Princetown and more than 60 in neighbouring villages – outweighed these issues for park members.
The site is part-owned by the park authority with applicant West Devon Borough Council owning the rest.
Opponents, which included Dartmoor Forest Parish Council, said the road to the new properties was narrow at 3.5 metres and was unsuitable for further development. Parking in the area was already a problem and emergency vehicles had difficulties accessing the site.
And they raised flooding fears saying the site below North Hessary Tor was a “quagmire” during wet weather due to the run off from the tor.
There were further objections over the design of the homes not “embracing the character of Dartmoor” and impact on the landscape.
There was talk of limited jobs and public transport within the village and the parish council said that Princetown was undergoing a period of “rapid decline” not least because of the closure of the national park visitors’ centre and the temporary closure of Dartmoor Prison.
“There is widespread concern that this is not the right time or place for a development of this nature, composition and size,” said the parish council. “The proposals bring no added value to the community.”
But Devon Highways officers raised no objection to the homes and national park officers said an attenuation tank was proposed to store excess water during large downfalls.
The plan which includes one-bed flats and larger family homes was revised from ten homes to nine and four extra parking spaces created for visitors in addition to the allocated spaces for the new homes.
DNPA member Guy Pannell said it was case of “what Devon Highways said goes most of the time” and it was difficult to argue against it.
“I did not find the design of any particular problem,” he said. “We do have to consider we have a housing crisis and we have to provide homes for more families and single people.”
Strict conditions had been put in place regarding the drainage after consultation with the Environment Agency and the proximity of the homes to existing properties was in line with national guidelines, members were told.
Another park member Pamela Woods said the authority had to balance the interests of residents with the need to provide affordable housing.
“Where there is a clear housing need this trumps all and I will be supporting it,” she said.
It was backed by all members except one.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.