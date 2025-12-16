Volunteer mountain rescuers went to the aid of a walker who injured their leg while hiking on Dartmoor.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock (DSRT) were called on Sunday, December 14, to a walker who broke their leg jumping over a river near Cuckoo Rock near Ditsworthy Warren.
The team attended the casualty, put on leg splints and placed them on a stretcher and then carried them to the Devon Air Ambulance helicopter which landed nearby and flew the walker to hospital.
The volunteers were called at 2.45pm to attend to the walker who was part of a rambling party.
A DSRT spokesman said: “The party, who were well equipped, took appropriate safety action, with the majority returning to the car park whilst others stayed with the injured person to await assistance.
“We are able to make contact with the casualty site and obtain an accurate grid reference. Our first team members deployed with a paramedic from South Western Ambulance Service to assess the casualty.
Our team, carrying splints and a stretcher, followed. Devon Air Ambulance was able to land near to the casualty site and our team members assisted carrying the casualty to the helicopter.”
The rest of the walking party were escorted safely by DSRT back to their cars at Norsworthy Bridge.
Two Devon & Cornwall 4x4 Response drivers attended to assist with transporting team members. The incident ended for DSRT nearly three hours after deploying.
