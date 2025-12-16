New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lets Toast Coffeehouse at New Life Church, 2 New Road, Okehampton; rated on December 3

• Rated 5: The Brew House Coffee Shop at 7 West Street, Tavistock; rated on December 3

• Rated 5: Rajpoot at Bridge House 25, Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on November 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Arundell Arms Hotel at Fore Street, Lifton; rated on November 19