New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Brew House Coffee Shop at 7 West Street, Tavistock; rated on December 3
• Rated 5: Rajpoot at Bridge House 25, Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on November 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Arundell Arms Hotel at Fore Street, Lifton; rated on November 19