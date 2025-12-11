Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an arson attack on a digger in Tavistock.
A male aged 18 from the Tavistock area has been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail while enquiries continue.
Police are conducting increased patrols in Tavistock centre following several suspected arson attacks.
The latest attack was at the Plymouth Road/Pixon Lane junction area when a mechanical digger was set alight at about 5am on Wednesday, December 10.
Police are interested in receiving video footage from the public of a person on a BMX pedal cycle in the area at the time.
Anyone with information, dash camera footage or CCTV can phone 101 or contact via the Devon & Cornwall Police website quoting occurrence 50250315331
