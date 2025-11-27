Two police officers have been honoured for their bravery and selflessness in rescuing a vulnerable man who got into difficulties in freezing water at Burrator Reservoir.
PC Laura Toms and PC Ben Wilson found the man waist-deep in freezing water where he had been for some time. They realised the urgency of the situation, and managed to pull him back to safety. In doing so, they put themselves at risk to save his life.
The two police officers were given their awards for outstanding public service at the special ceremony recently in Plymouth which saw police officers and police staff presented with awards for bravery, selflessness, good work, leadership, integrity, professionalism and teamwork.
A total of 62 nominees received awards and celebrated in the presence of their family and friends, as well as Plymouth Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Matt Longman.
Ch Supt Longman said: “Our award ceremony once again reminds us of the incredible work that takes place across Devon & Cornwall Police and equally of how amazing the public can be alongside us. We’re so proud of all those we recognised and enjoyed meeting their families and friends who have supported them.”
Nominees were praised for going above and beyond while doing their duty and serving the public.
The special ceremony earlier this month was attended by VIP guests the High Sheriff of Devon Caroline Harlow and Lord Mayor of Plymouth Kathy Watkin.
Mrs Harlow said: “It was a truly wonderful afternoon and to witness the courage, bravery and commitment of the public and police was heart-warming and inspiring. Each person and team I spoke to denied they had done anything extraordinary; they all declared that what they did, is just what you do.”
